2020 Passoni Bikes Prima Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
50
52
54
56
58
Stack
523mm
533mm
554mm
577mm
605mm
Reach
362mm
371mm
380mm
382mm
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.44:1
1.46:1
1.51:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
490mm
500mm
520mm
545mm
575mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
455mm
465mm
485mm
510mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
510mm
525mm
545mm
558mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
5.9deg
5.9deg
6deg
5.9deg
5.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
135mm
153mm
175mm
208mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
404mm
403mm
405mm
407mm
407mm
Front-Center
575mm
573mm
580mm
583mm
600mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
69mm
170 mm cranks
67mm
170 mm cranks
74mm
170 mm cranks
77mm
170 mm cranks
94mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
50
52
54
56
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.bellatisport.com/shop/product/5106