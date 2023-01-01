2023 Dartmoor Bikes Hornet Pro
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Steel
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Geometry
M
L
XL
Stack
606mm
606mm
606mm
Reach
430mm
460mm
480mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.32:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
410mm
440mm
455mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
616mm
645mm
665mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Seat Tube Top
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35mm
35mm
35mm
Bottom Bracket Height
259.8mm
259.8mm
259.8mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.5mm
418.5mm
418.5mm
Front-Center
756.3mm
786.2mm
806.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
755.5mm
785.5mm
805.5mm
Wheelbase
1174mm
1204mm
1224mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42.2mm
42.2mm
42.2mm
Trail
96.8mm
very high
96.8mm
very high
96.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87mm
87mm
87mm
Wheel Flop
38.2mm
38.2mm
38.2mm
Standover Height
756mm
756mm
756mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
291.5mm
170 mm cranks
321.4mm
170 mm cranks
341.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
89.8mm
170 mm cranks
89.8mm
170 mm cranks
89.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pro Build
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8mm
2.8mm
2.8mm
Tire Width Max
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
589.6mm
589.6mm
589.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1763.6mm
1793.6mm
1813.6mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
780mm
780mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://dartmoor-bikes.com/hardware/freeride/hornet-pro-2023