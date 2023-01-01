HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Van Nicholas
/
amazon

2006 Van Nicholas amazon titanium

Category
Comfort
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Titanium
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
560
580
600
Average stack and reachvs category
Geometry

560
580
600
Stack
593mm
607mm
621mm
Reach
373mm
379mm
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
1.6:1
1.61:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
535mm
555mm
575mm
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
495mm
515mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
550mm
566mm
577mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
531mm
547mm
559mm
Top Tube Slope
8.7deg
8deg
7.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
195mm
210mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
75mm
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
273mm
273mm
Chainstay Length
455mm
455mm
455mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
448.8mm
448.8mm
448.8mm
Front-Center
608mm
620mm
631mm
Front-Center Horizontal
603.2mm
615.2mm
626.2mm
Wheelbase
1052mm
1064mm
1075mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
75.5mm
high
75.5mm
high
75.5mm
high
Mechanical Trail
71.2mm
71.2mm
71.2mm
Wheel Flop
23.8mm
23.8mm
23.8mm
Standover Height
815mm
831mm
848mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
90mm
170 mm cranks
102mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks
103mm
170 mm cranks

titanium Build

560
580
600
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
696mm
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1748mm
1760mm
1771mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Comfort
Source:https://www.vannicholas.com/touring-bikes/amazon
