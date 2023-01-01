2018 Giant Bicycles Contend 3
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
M
Stack
567mm
Reach
377mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
545mm
Top Tube Slope
11.8deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
404mm
Front-Center
585.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
581mm
Wheelbase
985mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
58.8mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
Standover Height
745mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
76.7mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
93.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
3 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1657mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
173 cm
to178 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/contend-3