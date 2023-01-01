2014 AX 3.0 FOCUS Bikes Mares AL Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
L
Stack
571mm
Reach
381mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
550mm
Top Tube Slope
3.6deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
Front-Center
606.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
603mm
Wheelbase
1023mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
70.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67mm
Wheel Flop
21.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1711mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
