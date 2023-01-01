2017 Liv Cycling Avail SL 2 Disc
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
569mm
Reach
377mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
540mm
Top Tube Slope
9.7deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.1mm
Front-Center
590mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585.9mm
Wheelbase
1000mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
61.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.8mm
Wheel Flop
18.2mm
Standover Height
744mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
96mm
170 mm cranks
SL 2 Disc Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1672mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 5 in
to5 ft 9 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
