2015 Liv Cycling Avail Advanced 1
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
XS/43.0
S/46.5
M/50.0
L/53.5
Stack
530mm
550mm
567mm
588mm
Reach
366mm
372mm
377mm
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.48:1
1.5:1
1.52:1
Top Tube Length, Unknown
515mm
525mm
540mm
555mm
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.5deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
150mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Wheelbase
998mm
990mm
1000mm
1016mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
675.6mm
701mm
729mm
764.5mm
Advanced 1 Build
XS/43.0
S/46.5
M/50.0
L/53.5
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1670mm
1662mm
1672mm
1688mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
