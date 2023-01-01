1971/No. 119 71 René Herse 1971 Démontable No.119
- Category
- Low-trail
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
58
Stack
588.4mm
Reach
374.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
582mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
560mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
560mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
272mm
Chainstay Length
433mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
427.3mm
Front-Center
618mm
Front-Center Horizontal
612.7mm
Wheelbase
1040mm
Fork Offset/Rake
64mm
Trail
43.8mm
low
Mechanical Trail
41.7mm
Wheel Flop
12.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
106mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
102mm
170 mm cranks
No.119 Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
684mm
Bike Length with Tires
1724mm
Stem Length
125mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendLow-trail
