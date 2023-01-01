2010 Specialized Bicycles Secteur Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
58
Stack
622mm
Reach
391mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.59:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
582mm
Top Tube Slope
11.4deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
225mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
418mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
412.1mm
Front-Center
621mm
Front-Center Horizontal
616.9mm
Wheelbase
1029mm
Fork Offset/Rake
49mm
Trail
55.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.9mm
Wheel Flop
15.9mm
Standover Height
825mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1707mm
Stem Length
110mm
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendEndurance Road
