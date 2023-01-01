2020 Orro Bikes Venturi Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
523mm
542mm
561mm
580mm
Reach
378mm
385mm
392mm
399mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.41:1
1.43:1
1.45:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
523mm
540mm
558mm
576mm
Head Tube Angle
71.8deg
72deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
124mm
143mm
164mm
184mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
406mm
406mm
406mm
406mm
Wheelbase
977mm
988mm
1000mm
1013mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1655mm
1666mm
1678mm
1691mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 4 in
to5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 10 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 0 in
6 ft 0 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
