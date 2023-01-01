HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Orro Bikes
/
Venturi

2020 Orro Bikes Venturi Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
S
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
L
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
XL
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S
M
L
XL
Stack
523mm
542mm
561mm
580mm
Reach
378mm
385mm
392mm
399mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
1.41:1
1.43:1
1.45:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
523mm
540mm
558mm
576mm
Head Tube Angle
71.8deg
72deg
72.3deg
72.3deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
124mm
143mm
164mm
184mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
406mm
406mm
406mm
406mm
Wheelbase
977mm
988mm
1000mm
1013mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1655mm
1666mm
1678mm
1691mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
5 ft 4 in
to
5 ft 7 in
5 ft 7 in
to
5 ft 10 in
5 ft 10 in
to
6 ft 0 in
6 ft 0 in
to
6 ft 3 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://www.chainreactioncycles.com/mobile/variant/a/browse/mobileSizeChartInfoNormal.jsp?productId=prod199724
Suggest Bike Edit