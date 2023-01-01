2022 Giant Bicycles Escape Disc 2
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
538.5mm
556.3mm
584.2mm
613mm
Reach
406.4mm
408.9mm
416.6mm
423mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
1.36:1
1.4:1
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
429.3mm
485.1mm
535.9mm
585mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
563.9mm
579.1mm
594.4mm
610mm
Head Tube Angle
70deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
114.3mm
129.5mm
160mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
61mm
61mm
61mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
288mm
288mm
288mm
289mm
Chainstay Length
444.5mm
444.5mm
444.5mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.3mm
440.3mm
440.3mm
440.9mm
Front-Center
637mm
637mm
654.7mm
668.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
634.1mm
634.1mm
651.9mm
666.1mm
Wheelbase
1074.4mm
1074.4mm
1092.2mm
1107mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.8mm
50.8mm
50.8mm
50mm
Trail
73mm
high
66.4mm
high
66.4mm
high
67.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
68.6mm
62.8mm
62.8mm
63.6mm
Wheel Flop
23.5mm
20.5mm
20.5mm
20.7mm
Standover Height
713.7mm
754.4mm
800.1mm
842mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
130.7mm
175 mm cranks
144.8mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
175 mm cranks
114mm
175 mm cranks
2 Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Width Max
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
698mm
698mm
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1772.4mm
1772.4mm
1790.2mm
1805mm
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
25.2in
25.2in
27.2in
690mm
Stem Length
3.5in
3.5in
3.9in
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/escape-disc-2