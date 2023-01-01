2009 Fuji Bikes Roubaix Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
61
Stack
593mm
Reach
403mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
610mm
Top Tube Slope
1.1deg
Head Tube Angle
74deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
189mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
69mm
Bottom Bracket Height
265mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
404.2mm
Front-Center
599.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
595.9mm
Wheelbase
1000mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
54.2mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.1mm
Wheel Flop
14.4mm
Standover Height
840mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
90.8mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
90mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
61
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
Bike Length with Tires
1668mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
120mm
Stem Angle
6deg
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://archive.fujibikes.com/2009/Fuji/roubaix-us2