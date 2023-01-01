2009 Singular Cycles Peregrine Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
537.7mm
566mm
594.4mm
615.4mm
Reach
344.8mm
354.9mm
371.1mm
391.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
1.6:1
1.6:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
550mm
575mm
610mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
510mm
540mm
565mm
590mm
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
130mm
160mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
291mm
291mm
291mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
424.3mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
439.5mm
Front-Center
563.1mm
582.8mm
608.6mm
630.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
558.7mm
578.5mm
604.5mm
626.5mm
Wheelbase
983mm
1018mm
1044mm
1066mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
395mm
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
65.2mm
high
71.4mm
high
71.4mm
high
68.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.7mm
67.5mm
67.5mm
64.6mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
22mm
22mm
20.5mm
Standover Height
777mm
832mm
857mm
882mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
50.1mm
170 mm cranks
51.8mm
170 mm cranks
77.6mm
170 mm cranks
99.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
121mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
722mm
722mm
722mm
Bike Length with Tires
1669mm
1740mm
1766mm
1788mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
