2020 Milwaukee Bicycle Company Polo Bruiser Frameset
- Category
- Bike Polo
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
Stack
567mm
575mm
603mm
Reach
417mm
431mm
447mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.33:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
515mm
555mm
615mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
460mm
500mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
569.1mm
584.6mm
608.7mm
Top Tube Slope
7.2deg
3.9deg
0.9deg
Head Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
74.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
75deg
75deg
Head Tube Length
121.3mm
128.8mm
158.6mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
288mm
288mm
288mm
Chainstay Length
400mm
400mm
400mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
395.5mm
395.5mm
395.5mm
Front-Center
603.8mm
619.6mm
643.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
600.8mm
616.7mm
640.7mm
Wheelbase
996.3mm
1012.2mm
1036.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
30mm
30mm
30mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
65.4mm

68.6mm

65.4mm

Mechanical Trail
63mm
65.9mm
63mm
Wheel Flop
16.8mm
18.2mm
16.8mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
85.8mm
170 mm cranks
101.6mm
170 mm cranks
125.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
118mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset Build
Small
Medium
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Width Max
37mm
37mm
37mm
Tire Outer Diameter
696mm
696mm
696mm
Bike Length with Tires
1692.3mm
1708.2mm
1732.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendBike Polo
