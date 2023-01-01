2023 Norco Bicycles Storm 24" Disc
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
One Size
Stack
484mm
Reach
360mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
305mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
527mm
Top Tube Slope
23.1deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
Head Tube Length
108mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
47mm
Bottom Bracket Height
263.7mm
Chainstay Length
385mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
382.1mm
Front-Center
586.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
584.9mm
Wheelbase
967mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40.5mm
Trail
84.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
78.4mm
Wheel Flop
30mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
124.1mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111.7mm
152 mm cranks
24" Disc Build
One Size
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
621.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1588.3mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
600mm
Stem Length
45mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
126 cm
to140 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
