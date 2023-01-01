2019 Yuba Bicycles Mundo Lux
- Category
- Cargo
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
One
Stack
605mm
Reach
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
615mm
Top Tube Slope
21.4deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
Head Tube Length
175mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
59mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275.5mm
Chainstay Length
753mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
750.7mm
Front-Center
662mm
Front-Center Horizontal
659.3mm
Wheelbase
1410mm
Fork Offset/Rake
65mm
Trail
46.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
43.9mm
Wheel Flop
14.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
157.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105.5mm
170 mm cranks
Lux Build
One
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
55mm
Tire Width Max
60mm
Tire Outer Diameter
669mm
Bike Length with Tires
2079mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCargo
Source:https://www.yubaeurope.com/bikes-add-ons/mundo/mundo-lux