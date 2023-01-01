2020 Trek Bikes FX 3 Stagger Base
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
M
S
L
Stack
572mm
558mm
586mm
Reach
389mm
395mm
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.41:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
445mm
406mm
508mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
553mm
550mm
571mm
Top Tube Slope
15.7deg
18.3deg
10.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
70.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
150mm
135mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
278mm
278mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
438mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
445.3mm
433.2mm
445.3mm
Front-Center
625.1mm
626.2mm
628.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
621.7mm
622.9mm
624.7mm
Wheelbase
1067mm
1056mm
1070mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
68.4mm
high
68.4mm
high
62mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
64.5mm
64.5mm
58.8mm
Wheel Flop
21.5mm
21.5mm
18.7mm
Standover Height
757mm
712mm
799mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.1mm
170 mm cranks
113.2mm
170 mm cranks
115.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
170 mm cranks
108mm
170 mm cranks
108mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
S
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1753mm
1742mm
1756mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFitness
