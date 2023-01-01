2018 YT Industries Jeffsy Jeffsy 27 AL
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel, 150mm rear travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
597mm
Reach
440mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
602mm
Top Tube Slope
16.3deg
Head Tube Angle
66.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
15mm
Bottom Bracket Height
338mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.7mm
Front-Center
739mm
Front-Center Horizontal
739.3mm
Wheelbase
1169mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Trail
105.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
96.7mm
Wheel Flop
38.6mm
Standover Height
737mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
211mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
163mm
175 mm cranks
Jeffsy 27 AL Build
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.6mm
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1874.9mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Stem Length
50mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 3 in
to5 ft 7 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
