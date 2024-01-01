2023 Lo YT Industries Capra Uncaged 10
- Design
- Moto/Klunker/Riser Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 170mm fork travel, 170mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XL
Stack
645mm
Reach
484mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
630mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Seat Tube Angle
77.4deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
-32.6mm
Bottom Bracket Height
346mm
Chainstay Length
438mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.8mm
Front-Center
835.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
835.2mm
Wheelbase
1272mm
Fork Offset/Rake
18.6mm
44mm
Trail
132.1mm
very high
103.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
118.8mm
93.4mm
Wheel Flop
52.1mm
40.9mm
Standover Height
744mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
352.5mm
170 mm cranks
352.5mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
176mm
170 mm cranks
176mm
Uncaged 10 Build
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
Tire Width
2.4mm
Tire Outer Diameter
626.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1898.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://uk.yt-industries.com/products/outlet-sale/603/capra-mx-uncaged-10/#tech3, https://uk.yt-industries.com/products/outlet-sale/603/capra-mx-uncaged-10/#tech|tech1