2021 Thorn Cycles Nomad MK3 Step CyclingAbout Estimates

- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's, Step-through
Geometry
40S
47S
Stack
594mm
646mm
Reach
375mm
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
1.69:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
440mm
505mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
545mm
580mm
Head Tube Angle
69deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
180mm
230mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
297mm
302mm
Chainstay Length
441mm
453mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437.6mm
450.2mm
Front-Center
648.5mm
646.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
646.2mm
644.3mm
Wheelbase
1083.7mm
1094.5mm
Fork Offset/Rake
60mm
53mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
410mm
410mm
Trail
70.9mm
65.2mm
Mechanical Trail
66.2mm
61.6mm
Wheel Flop
23.7mm
20.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
126.5mm
124.2mm
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
127mm
132mm
40S
47S
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
60mm
60mm
Tire Outer Diameter
704mm
704mm
Bike Length with Tires
1787.7mm
1798.5mm
