2023 Kross Level 11.0
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- NaNmm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
165-174 CM
174-183 CM
183-190 CM
Stack
603mm
608mm
617mm
Reach
400mm
423mm
444mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.44:1
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
403mm
440mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
573mm
597mm
621mm
Top Tube Slope
22.9deg
18.8deg
16.1deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
100mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
306.9mm
306.9mm
306.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430mm
430mm
430mm
Front-Center
661.7mm
685.6mm
710.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
659mm
683mm
708mm
Wheelbase
1089mm
1113mm
1138mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47.2mm
46.4mm
46.9mm
Trail
90.3mm
very high
91.2mm
very high
90.6mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
84.3mm
85.1mm
84.6mm
Wheel Flop
30.2mm
30.5mm
30.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
124.9mm
170 mm cranks
148.8mm
170 mm cranks
173.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
136.9mm
170 mm cranks
136.9mm
170 mm cranks
136.9mm
170 mm cranks
11.0 Build
165-174 CM
174-183 CM
183-190 CM
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
2.2in
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
733.8mm
733.8mm
733.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1822.8mm
1846.8mm
1871.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
