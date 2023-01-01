2023 Romet Bikes Aspre 1
Geometry
58
Stack
593mm
Reach
399mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
Top Tube Slope
3.9deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620mm
Wheelbase
1050mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
378mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
1 Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1752mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://romet.pl/rower-gravelowy-romet-aspre-1-2023-wersja-3-7