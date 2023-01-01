HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Romet Bikes
/
Aspre

2023 Romet Bikes Aspre 1

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
58
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

58
Stack
593mm
Reach
399mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
580mm
Top Tube Slope
3.9deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620mm
Wheelbase
1050mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
378mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

1 Build

58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1752mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://romet.pl/rower-gravelowy-romet-aspre-1-2023-wersja-3-7
