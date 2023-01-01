2016 Radon Bikes Slide Trail Low
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
16"
18"
Stack
589mm
589mm
Reach
417mm
434mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
576mm
596mm
Top Tube Slope
19.2deg
16.7deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.2deg
74.2deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
14mm
14mm
Bottom Bracket Height
339mm
339mm
Chainstay Length
435.5mm
435.5mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
435.3mm
435.3mm
Front-Center
702.9mm
722.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
702.7mm
722.7mm
Wheelbase
1138mm
1158mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43.9mm
46.7mm
Trail
98.7mm
very high
95.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
91.1mm
88.4mm
Wheel Flop
34.9mm
33.8mm
Standover Height
734.2mm
746.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
174.9mm
175 mm cranks
194.9mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
164mm
175 mm cranks
164mm
175 mm cranks
Low Build
16"
18"
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1843.9mm
1863.9mm
Crank Length
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
760mm
760mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:http://web.archive.org/web/20160419145728/http://www.radon-bikes.de:80/bikes-2016/mountainbike/all-mountain/slide-carbon-140/slide-carbon-140-90-xtr