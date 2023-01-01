2020 Giant Bicycles TCR Advanced Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
ML
Stack
22.5mm
Reach
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
0.06:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Slope
-42.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
Front-Center
607.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604.2mm
Wheelbase
1030mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
61.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.5mm
Wheel Flop
18.1mm
Standover Height
821mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
ML
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1732mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
177 cm
to187 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Cyclocross
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/tcx-advanced-2020