Giant Bicycles
/
TCR Advanced

2020 Giant Bicycles TCR Advanced Base

Category
Cyclocross
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
ML
I've Ridden

Geometry

ML
Stack
22.5mm
Reach
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
0.06:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
545mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Slope
-42.5deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
291mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
Front-Center
607.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
604.2mm
Wheelbase
1030mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
61.5mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
58.5mm
Wheel Flop
18.1mm
Standover Height
821mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
86.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
121mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

ML
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1732mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
177 cm
to
187 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Cyclocross
