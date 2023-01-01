2019 Giant Bicycles TCR Advanced 3
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
M
Stack
545mm
Reach
383mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
470mm
Top Tube Length, Unknown
550mm
Top Tube Slope
10.4deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
148mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
268mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
399.3mm
Front-Center
579.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
575.9mm
Wheelbase
975.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
55.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.2mm
Wheel Flop
15.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
71.4mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
95.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
3 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1647.1mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:https://www.giant-bicycles.com/fr/tcr-advanced-3-2019