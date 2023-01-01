2016 Giant Bicycles TCR Advanced SL
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
M/L
Stack
567mm
Reach
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
570mm
Top Tube Slope
9.3deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
168mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
399.8mm
Front-Center
600.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
597.3mm
Wheelbase
997mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Trail
55.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.2mm
Wheel Flop
15.6mm
Standover Height
787mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
94.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
101mm
170 mm cranks
SL Build
M/L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Width Max
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1669mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
