2020 Why Cycles S7 Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Titanium
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 15% sag
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
608mm
615mm
620mm
630mm
Reach
420mm
440mm
460mm
480mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.4:1
1.35:1
1.31:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
375mm
420mm
460mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
588mm
608mm
632mm
655mm
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
67.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Seat Tube Top
73deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
103mm
113mm
124mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
304.4mm
304.4mm
304.4mm
304.4mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Max
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal Max
435.2mm
435.2mm
435.2mm
435.2mm
Front-Center
703.1mm
718.9mm
742.9mm
771.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
700.1mm
716mm
740mm
769mm
Wheelbase
1120.1mm
1136mm
1160mm
1189mm
Wheelbase Max
1135.3mm
1151.2mm
1175.2mm
1204.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
510mm
510mm
510mm
510mm
Trail
97.8mm
very high
97.8mm
very high
97.8mm
very high
97.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
90.4mm
90.4mm
90.4mm
90.4mm
Wheel Flop
34.6mm
34.6mm
34.6mm
34.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
163.7mm
170 mm cranks
179.5mm
170 mm cranks
203.4mm
170 mm cranks
232.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
134.4mm
170 mm cranks
134.4mm
170 mm cranks
134.4mm
170 mm cranks
134.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
738.8mm
738.8mm
738.8mm
738.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1859mm
1874.8mm
1898.8mm
1927.8mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.whycycles.com/our-bikes/s7/