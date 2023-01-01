2019 Liv Cycling Thrive Base
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
XS
MD
Stack
514mm
558mm
Reach
377mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
370mm
465mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
525mm
560mm
Top Tube Slope
18.3deg
11.9deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
70.5mm
71mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
286mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.8mm
425.8mm
Front-Center
594mm
627mm
Front-Center Horizontal
591.2mm
-424.7mm
Wheelbase
1017mm
1.1mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
Trail
69.5mm
high
66.3mm
high
Mechanical Trail
65.5mm
62.7mm
Wheel Flop
21.9mm
20.4mm
Standover Height
667mm
743mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
116mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
XS
MD
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1709mm
693.1mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFitness
Source:https://99spokes.com/de-DE/bikes/liv/2019/thrive-1-disc