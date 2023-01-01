2015 FOCUS Bikes Mares CX 3.0
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
51
54
56
58
Stack
537mm
548mm
559mm
569mm
Reach
375mm
382mm
390mm
397mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.43:1
1.43:1
1.43:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
510mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
534mm
544mm
555mm
565mm
Top Tube Slope
5.3deg
3.2deg
2.3deg
1.3deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70.5deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
130mm
140mm
150mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
274mm
274mm
274mm
274mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Front-Center
598.5mm
604.5mm
610.5mm
621.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
595mm
601mm
607mm
618mm
Wheelbase
1015mm
1021mm
1027mm
1038mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
400mm
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
75.5mm
high
72.3mm
high
69.1mm
high
69.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.9mm
68.2mm
65.4mm
65.4mm
Wheel Flop
24.3mm
22.8mm
21.3mm
21.3mm
Standover Height
772mm
—
—
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
89.5mm
170 mm cranks
95.5mm
170 mm cranks
101.5mm
170 mm cranks
112.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
104mm
170 mm cranks
104mm
170 mm cranks
104mm
170 mm cranks
104mm
170 mm cranks
3.0 Build
51
54
56
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
28mm
28mm
28mm
Tire Width Max
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1693mm
1699mm
1705mm
1716mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:https://www.cxmagazine.com/focus-mares-cx-2015-carbon-cyclocross-bike-lighter-higher-thru-axle/press-release-focus-mares-cx-8-geo