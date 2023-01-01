2020 Finna Cycles Explorer Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
544mm
571mm
595mm
612mm
Reach
362mm
391mm
398mm
413mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.46:1
1.49:1
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
470mm
523mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
545mm
565mm
580mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
16.4deg
13deg
9.8deg
5.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
140mm
165mm
185mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
450mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
405mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
Trail
86.2mm
very high
76mm
high
76mm
high
76mm
high
Mechanical Trail
80.7mm
71.9mm
71.9mm
71.9mm
Wheel Flop
28.3mm
23.4mm
23.4mm
23.4mm
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
48mm
48mm
48mm
48mm
Tire Width Max
48mm
48mm
48mm
48mm
Tire Outer Diameter
718mm
718mm
718mm
718mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
161 cm
to175 cm
173 cm
to183 cm
181 cm
to191 cm
191 cm
to201 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.finnacycles.com/en/finna-explorer/35-670-finna-explorer-apex-1.html#/1-size-s/57-handlebar-tfhpc_aerocross_alu