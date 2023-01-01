2020 Litespeed Bicycles Cherohala Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
M/L
L
Stack
550mm
575mm
600mm
625mm
Reach
370mm
375mm
380mm
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.53:1
1.58:1
1.62:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
490mm
520mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
523mm
534mm
552mm
570mm
Top Tube Slope
12.2deg
11.5deg
10.8deg
10.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
106mm
132mm
162mm
186mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
76mm
71mm
71mm
71mm
Bottom Bracket Height
267mm
272mm
272mm
272mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
430mm
430mm
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.2mm
424.1mm
424.1mm
424.1mm
Front-Center
591mm
604mm
614mm
622mm
Front-Center Horizontal
585.8mm
599.9mm
609.9mm
617.9mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
1024mm
1034mm
1042mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
395mm
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
65.2mm
high
65.2mm
high
62mm
mid/neutral
58.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.7mm
61.7mm
58.8mm
56mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
20.1mm
18.7mm
17.3mm
Standover Height
734mm
769mm
797mm
825mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
78mm
170 mm cranks
91mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
97mm
170 mm cranks
102mm
170 mm cranks
102mm
170 mm cranks
102mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
M/L
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1695mm
1710mm
1720mm
1728mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://litespeed.com/collections/all-road/products/cherohala, https://litespeed.com/products/cherohala-frame?variant=30975625265227