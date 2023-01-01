2015 Dartmoor Bikes Primal 27,5 Fork 120mm
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
610mm
Reach
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
432mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
573mm
Top Tube Slope
20.8deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
71deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
30mm
Bottom Bracket Height
317.9mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
423.9mm
Front-Center
681.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
681.1mm
Wheelbase
1105mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
104.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
95.9mm
Wheel Flop
37.5mm
Standover Height
792mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
163.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
147.9mm
170 mm cranks
27,5 Fork 120mm Build
M
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
695.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1800.8mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
710mm
Stem Length
50mm
Stem Angle
0deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.pinkbike.com/u/dart-bikes/blog/dartmoor-techtalk-1-ramy-primal-i-hornet.html