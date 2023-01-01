2022 Forme Bikes Calver Pro
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
48
52
54
56
58
Stack
538mm
551mm
570mm
579mm
594mm
Reach
366mm
381.2mm
381.5mm
403mm
408mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.47:1
1.45:1
1.49:1
1.44:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
520mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
520mm
545mm
555mm
580mm
595mm
Top Tube Slope
8.7deg
5.7deg
5.7deg
4.4deg
4deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
118.8mm
125.8mm
140.8mm
155.8mm
170.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Front-Center Horizontal
567mm
577mm
593mm
607mm
616mm
Wheelbase
992mm
1002mm
1018mm
1032mm
1041mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Trail
67.7mm
high
61.3mm
mid/neutral
61.3mm
mid/neutral
61.3mm
mid/neutral
61.3mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
64.2mm
58.4mm
58.4mm
58.4mm
58.4mm
Wheel Flop
20.4mm
17.6mm
17.6mm
17.6mm
17.6mm
Pro Build
48
52
54
56
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
33mm
33mm
33mm
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
688mm
688mm
688mm
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1680mm
1690mm
1706mm
1720mm
1729mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendCyclocross
