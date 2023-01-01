2018 Forme Bikes Calver Junior Pro SL
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
44cm
Stack
521.2mm
Reach
370.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
510mm
Top Tube Slope
11.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.8deg
Head Tube Length
115.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
425mm
Wheelbase
997.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
62.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.2mm
Wheel Flop
18.8mm
Standover Height
811mm
Junior Pro SL Build
44cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1685.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Source:https://issuu.com/todayscyclist/docs/forme_workbook__april_2020_