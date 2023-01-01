HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Forme Bikes
/
Calver

2018 Forme Bikes Calver Junior Pro SL

Category
Cyclocross
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
44cm
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

44cm
Stack
521.2mm
Reach
370.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
510mm
Top Tube Slope
11.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75.8deg
Head Tube Length
115.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
425mm
Wheelbase
997.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
62.4mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.2mm
Wheel Flop
18.8mm
Standover Height
811mm

Junior Pro SL Build

44cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1685.2mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Cyclocross
Source:https://issuu.com/todayscyclist/docs/forme_workbook__april_2020_
