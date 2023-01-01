1987 Trek Bikes 1000 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
58
Stack
589.9mm
Reach
348.8mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.69:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
564mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
565mm
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
264mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
408.7mm
Front-Center
598.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
546mm
Wheelbase
1003mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
370mm
Trail
55.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
53.4mm
Wheel Flop
15.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
92.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
94mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1675mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:http://www.vintage-trek.com/images/trek/1987/87Trek21.jpg