2020 STRIDSLAND Beach Comber 26+ modern retro mtb
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small 50
Medium 54
Large 58
Stack
520mm
557mm
595mm
Reach
395mm
423mm
440mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
1.32:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
540mm
580mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
450mm
490mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
544mm
583.9mm
613.5mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
532mm
571mm
600mm
Top Tube Slope
5.4deg
5.4deg
5.4deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
160mm
200mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35mm
35mm
35mm
Bottom Bracket Height
315.5mm
315.5mm
315.5mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.5mm
413.5mm
413.5mm
Front-Center
618mm
659mm
691mm
Front-Center Horizontal
616.5mm
658.5mm
690.5mm
Wheelbase
1030mm
1072mm
1104mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
43mm
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
81.8mm
very high
81.8mm
very high
81.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
76.9mm
76.9mm
76.9mm
Wheel Flop
26.3mm
26.3mm
26.3mm
Standover Height
790mm
830mm
866mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
97.5mm
170 mm cranks
138.5mm
170 mm cranks
170.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
145.5mm
170 mm cranks
145.5mm
170 mm cranks
145.5mm
170 mm cranks
26+ modern retro mtb Build
Small 50
Medium 54
Large 58
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
701mm
701mm
701mm
Bike Length with Tires
1731mm
1773mm
1805mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendRigid MTB
