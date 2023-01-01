HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Wilier Triestina
/
Cento10

2017 Wilier Triestina Cento10 Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Rim brake
XS
S
M
L
L
XL
XXL
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Geometry

XS
S
M
L
L
XL
XXL
Stack
503mm
519mm
536mm
554mm
554mm
571mm
589mm
Reach
378mm
382mm
387mm
391mm
391mm
396mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.36:1
1.39:1
1.42:1
1.42:1
1.44:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
480mm
500mm
520mm
520mm
540mm
560mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
420mm
440mm
460mm
480mm
480mm
500mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
513mm
526mm
541mm
556mm
556mm
571mm
586mm
Top Tube Slope
6.7deg
6.3deg
6deg
5.9deg
5.9deg
5.6deg
5.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71.3deg
72deg
72.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
107mm
121mm
138mm
154mm
154mm
173mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
404mm
404mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
407mm
407mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

XS
S
M
L
L
XL
XXL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
28mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
678mm
672mm
672mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
42cm
Stem Length
90cm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
180 cm
to
PBH
87 cm
to

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://geometrygeeks.bike/bike/wilier-triestina-cento10-air-2017/, www.https://wilier.com/en/products/int/road/cento10air
Suggest Bike Edit