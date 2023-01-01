2017 Wilier Triestina Cento10 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
L
XL
XXL
Stack
503mm
519mm
536mm
554mm
554mm
571mm
589mm
Reach
378mm
382mm
387mm
391mm
391mm
396mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
1.36:1
1.39:1
1.42:1
1.42:1
1.44:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
480mm
500mm
520mm
520mm
540mm
560mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
420mm
440mm
460mm
480mm
480mm
500mm
520mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
513mm
526mm
541mm
556mm
556mm
571mm
586mm
Top Tube Slope
6.7deg
6.3deg
6deg
5.9deg
5.9deg
5.6deg
5.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71.3deg
72deg
72.5deg
73deg
73deg
73deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
107mm
121mm
138mm
154mm
154mm
173mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
404mm
404mm
405mm
405mm
405mm
407mm
407mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Base Build
XS
S
M
L
L
XL
XXL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
28mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
678mm
672mm
672mm
Crank Length
—
—
—
—
172.5mm
—
—
Handlebar Width
—
—
—
—
42cm
—
—
Stem Length
—
—
—
—
90cm
—
—
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
—
—
—
—
180 cm
to
—
—
PBH
—
—
—
—
87 cm
to
—
—
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
