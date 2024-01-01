2000 Cannondale Bikes CAAD3 F700
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Steel
- Suspension
- 80mm fork travel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
M
Stack
540mm
Reach
386mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.4:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
495.3mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
566.4mm
Top Tube Slope
7.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
294mm
Chainstay Length
421.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.1mm
Front-Center
619.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
621.3mm
Wheelbase
1041.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.7mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
47.6mm
Trail
65.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.6mm
Wheel Flop
20.1mm
Standover Height
797.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
120.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
124mm
170 mm cranks
F700 Build
M
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
50mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
659mm
Bike Length with Tires
1700.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
