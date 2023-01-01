1998 Cannondale Bikes CAAD3 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
52
Stack
514.1mm
Reach
387mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
535mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
535mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
67mm
Bottom Bracket Height
272mm
Chainstay Length
405mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
399.4mm
Front-Center
573mm
Front-Center Horizontal
565.6mm
Wheelbase
965mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Trail
58.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
56.1mm
Wheel Flop
16.4mm
Standover Height
777mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
64mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
102mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
52
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1643mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
110mm
Stem Angle
-6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
Source:http://vintagecannondale.com/year/1998/1998.pdf