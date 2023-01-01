1952 René Herse 650B Randonneuse Reynolds 531
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
587
Stack
593.3mm
Reach
378.3mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
587mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
565mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
565mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
262mm
Chainstay Length
443mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
437.8mm
Front-Center
626mm
Front-Center Horizontal
622.3mm
Wheelbase
1060mm
Fork Offset/Rake
73mm
Trail
24.6mm
very low
Mechanical Trail
23.5mm
Wheel Flop
6.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
126mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
92mm
170 mm cranks
Reynolds 531 Build
587
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
660mm
Bike Length with Tires
1720mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Source:Per Bicycle Quarterly #71, spring 2020