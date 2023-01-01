2022 Brodie Bicycles Torque Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
551mm
588mm
612mm
Reach
381mm
401mm
420mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
1.47:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
410mm
450mm
490mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
555mm
586.5mm
610mm
Top Tube Slope
17.6deg
16.5deg
14.3deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
150mm
175mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285mm
285mm
285mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444.8mm
444.8mm
444.8mm
Front-Center
623.7mm
657.7mm
685.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
620mm
654.2mm
682.4mm
Wheelbase
1064.8mm
1099mm
1127.2mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
81.9mm
very high
81.9mm
very high
81.9mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
76.5mm
76.5mm
76.5mm
Wheel Flop
27.4mm
27.4mm
27.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
100.7mm
170 mm cranks
134.7mm
170 mm cranks
162.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115mm
170 mm cranks
115mm
170 mm cranks
115mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
705.9mm
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1770.7mm
1804.9mm
1833.1mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 3 in
to5 ft 8 in
5 ft 6 in
to5 ft 11 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://www.brodiebicycles.com/2021-torque