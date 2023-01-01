2012 Cannondale Bikes Quick 5
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
Small
Stack
572mm
Reach
382mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
385mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
535mm
Top Tube Slope
20.4deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
140mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.3mm
Front-Center
600mm
Front-Center Horizontal
594.7mm
Wheelbase
1024mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
68.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
64.5mm
Wheel Flop
21.5mm
Standover Height
745mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
87mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103mm
170 mm cranks
5 Build
Small
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1710mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHybrid
