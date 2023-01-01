2022 Commencal Clash XS
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 170mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
Stack
593mm
Reach
410mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
360mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
542mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
12mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341mm
Chainstay Length
434mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.8mm
Front-Center
740.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
740.2mm
Wheelbase
1174mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37mm
Fork Length, Unknown
552mm
Trail
131mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
117.7mm
Wheel Flop
51.6mm
Standover Height
751mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
232.3mm
155 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
186mm
155 mm cranks
XS Build
XS
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1879.9mm
Crank Length
155mm
Handlebar Width
740mm
Stem Length
400mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
148 cm
to160 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
