2018 Bottechia Cicli Doppia Corsa T2 Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
44
47
51
54
57
Stack
509mm
534mm
554mm
569mm
589mm
Reach
377mm
382mm
385mm
395mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.4:1
1.44:1
1.44:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
470mm
510mm
540mm
570mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
520mm
540mm
555mm
570mm
585mm
Top Tube Slope
9.8deg
9.2deg
7.1deg
5.4deg
4.5deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72.5deg
73deg
73deg
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
73.5deg
73deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
135mm
155mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length Horizontal
410mm
410mm
410mm
410mm
410mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
T2 Base Build
44
47
51
54
57
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
