White Bikes
/
Interceptor

2020 White Bikes Interceptor RC

Category
Endurance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
M
L
XL
XS
S
Average stack and reachvs category
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category

Geometry

M
L
XL
XS
S
Stack
549mm
575mm
Reach
380mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.46:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
543mm
565mm
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
145mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271mm
271mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.9mm
409.9mm
Front-Center
605.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
602.1mm
Wheelbase
1012mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.3mm
Trail
65.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
62.5mm
Wheel Flop
19.3mm
Standover Height
789mm
814mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
99.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks

RC Build

M
L
XL
XS
S
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1684mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
420mm
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
100mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Endurance Road
Source:https://whitebikes.com/rc-interceptor-20/b/2455/#tab
