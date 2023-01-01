2020 White Bikes Interceptor RC
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
XL
XS
S
Stack
—
—
—
549mm
575mm
Reach
—
—
—
380mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
—
—
—
1.44:1
1.46:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
—
—
—
543mm
565mm
Head Tube Angle
—
—
—
71.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
—
—
—
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
—
—
145mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
—
—
—
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
271mm
271mm
Chainstay Length
—
—
—
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
—
—
—
409.9mm
409.9mm
Front-Center
—
—
—
—
605.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
—
—
—
—
602.1mm
Wheelbase
—
—
—
—
1012mm
Fork Offset/Rake
—
—
—
—
41.3mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
65.8mm
high
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
62.5mm
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
19.3mm
Standover Height
—
—
—
789mm
814mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
99.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
101mm
170 mm cranks
RC Build
M
L
XL
XS
S
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
—
—
—
—
1684mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
—
—
420mm
420mm
Stem Length
—
—
—
100mm
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://whitebikes.com/rc-interceptor-20/b/2455/#tab