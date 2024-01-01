2021 Cycles Méral Gretel Frameset
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's
Geometry
Petit (S)
Moyen (M)
Grand (L)
Stack
540mm
570mm
595mm
Reach
380mm
380mm
380mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.5:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
510mm
540mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
370mm
410mm
440mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
550mm
565mm
Top Tube Slope
18deg
17deg
16deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
150mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
67.5mm
67.5mm
67.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278.5mm
278.5mm
278.5mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.5mm
414.5mm
414.5mm
Front-Center
591.5mm
596.5mm
604.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.7mm
592.7mm
600.8mm
Wheelbase
1002.2mm
1007.2mm
1015.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length, Unknown
380mm
380mm
380mm
Trail
66.2mm
high
63mm
mid/neutral
63mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
62.8mm
59.9mm
59.9mm
Wheel Flop
19.9mm
18.5mm
18.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
75.5mm
170 mm cranks
80.5mm
170 mm cranks
88.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108.5mm
170 mm cranks
108.5mm
170 mm cranks
108.5mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset Build
Petit (S)
Moyen (M)
Grand (L)
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Width Max
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1694.2mm
1699.2mm
1707.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://cycles-meral.fr/boutique/gretel/