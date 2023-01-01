2020 Sour Bicycles Pick Up Complete
Geometry
One Size
Stack
581mm
Reach
421mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.38:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
455mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
577mm
Top Tube Slope
14.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
46.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
315mm
Chainstay Length
625mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
623.3mm
Front-Center
651.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
649.8mm
Wheelbase
1273mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
440mm
Trail
78mm
high
Mechanical Trail
73.8mm
Wheel Flop
24mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
119.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
145mm
170 mm cranks
Complete Build
One Size
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
Tire Outer Diameter
723.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1996.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCargo
