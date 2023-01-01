2019 Alchemy Bicycles Atlas Base
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
58
Stack
592mm
Reach
396mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
575mm
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.2deg
Head Tube Length
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.1mm
Front-Center
600mm
Front-Center Horizontal
591mm
Wheelbase
1000mm
Fork Offset/Rake
38.7mm
Trail
60.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.6mm
Wheel Flop
16.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1678mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
6 ft 1 in
to6 ft 4 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
