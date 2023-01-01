HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Alchemy Bicycles
/
Atlas

2019 Alchemy Bicycles Atlas Base

Category
Performance Road
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
58
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

58
Stack
592mm
Reach
396mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, Effective Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
575mm
Head Tube Angle
73.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.2deg
Head Tube Length
190mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.1mm
Front-Center
600mm
Front-Center Horizontal
591mm
Wheelbase
1000mm
Fork Offset/Rake
38.7mm
Trail
60.1mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.6mm
Wheel Flop
16.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
91mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

58
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1678mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
6 ft 1 in
to
6 ft 4 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Performance Road
Source:https://99spokes.com/bikes/alchemy/2019/atlas-dura-ace-di2-disc-enve
