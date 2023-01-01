2019 Octane One KODE ADV
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
571mm
585mm
606mm
Reach
380mm
390mm
400mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
1.5:1
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
480mm
510mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
555mm
569mm
585mm
Top Tube Slope
12.1deg
10.2deg
9.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
127.8mm
142.7mm
164.8mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
279mm
279mm
279mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.2mm
419.2mm
419.2mm
Front-Center
603.9mm
618.8mm
635.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
599.8mm
614.8mm
631.8mm
Wheelbase
1019mm
1034mm
1051mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44.7mm
44.9mm
44.7mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
72.9mm
high
72.7mm
high
72.9mm
high
Mechanical Trail
68.9mm
68.7mm
69mm
Wheel Flop
22.4mm
22.4mm
22.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
84.9mm
170 mm cranks
99.8mm
170 mm cranks
116.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
109mm
170 mm cranks
ADV Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
698mm
698mm
698mm
Bike Length with Tires
1717mm
1732mm
1749mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
440mm
440mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://octane-one.com/bike/kode_adv/