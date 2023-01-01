2021 Format 2222 Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
54
Stack
598mm
Reach
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
555mm
Top Tube Slope
11.3deg
Head Tube Angle
73deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
273mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.1mm
Front-Center
600mm
Front-Center Horizontal
596mm
Wheelbase
1005mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Fork Length, Unknown
380mm
Trail
52.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
50.3mm
Wheel Flop
14.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
98mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
Tire Width Max
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1691mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
440mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stem Angle
6deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
—
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://www.mag-russia.ru/p-format-2222-2021.htm